Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Orne - 16:40 Kempton

Smart Stat: £41.32 - John & Thady Gosden's profit to a £1 level stake

John & Thady Gosden show a healthy level-stake profit with debutants which shows that their newcomers are usually fit enough and clued-up enough to do themselves justice. Orne, who is out of a winning half-sister to the smart Space Traveller, holds an entry in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy next month so catches the eye on his debut.

Military Artist - 17:15 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2019 season

Roger Varian tends to operate at a strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to an impressive 24% at Kempton where he has a couple of interesting runners this afternoon, including Military Artist in the second division of the seven-furlong novice. Military Artist, a 360,000 guineas two-year-old, offered encouragement when fourth on debut at Ascot a couple of weeks ago and is entitled to improve for that experience.

Gangster Granny - 17:25 Dundalk

Smart Stat: 3 - Jessica Harrington's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Jessica Harrington has won three of the last ten editions of this median auction maiden, including two of the last three, so her representatives are always worth noting. She has an interesting newcomer at Dundalk in the shape of Gangster Granny who won a barrier trial here this month. Gangster Granny is out of a useful sort who won a Curagh maiden as a two-year-old before going close at Group 3 level.