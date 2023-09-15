Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

By Timeform
11:14 · FRI September 15, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

War Rooms - 13:50 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 22% - Owen Burrows's strike rate in late season

War Rooms cost 200,000 guineas as a yearling and looked potentially smart when making a winning debut in soft ground over course and distance at the end of July. He wasn't fazed by conditions, making good headway to lead over a furlong out and powering away from a couple who had previous experience. That was a most encouraging start to his career and he has likely been saved for this, so he makes plenty of appeal for a yard that does well at this time of the season.

Queen Emma - 16:10 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 2 - William Haggas's number of winners in past 6 runnings

Queen Emma built on previous promise when opening her account on her first all-weather start over a mile and a half at Lingfield in July, value for extra given how the race developed, and she progressed further when following up on handicap debut at Goodwood last time. Admittedly, that was a thin race of its type, but she landed the odds in the style of a filly who has even more to offer and she remains on a good mark following a 6 lb rise, while she also represents a yard with a good record in this race.

Strong Impact - 17:10 Sandown

Smart Stat: 19% - Roger Varian's strike rate with handicap debutants

Strong Impact showed promise on her debut in a race which has worked out well on her sole start last season and she has improved in a couple of starts up to a mile and a half this year. She has finished runner-up each time, but on both occasions she has bumped into an above-average sort, and she looks particularly interesting now handicapping from what looks a fair mark on her return from a short break.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING