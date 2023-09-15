Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

War Rooms - 13:50 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 22% - Owen Burrows's strike rate in late season

War Rooms cost 200,000 guineas as a yearling and looked potentially smart when making a winning debut in soft ground over course and distance at the end of July. He wasn't fazed by conditions, making good headway to lead over a furlong out and powering away from a couple who had previous experience. That was a most encouraging start to his career and he has likely been saved for this, so he makes plenty of appeal for a yard that does well at this time of the season.

Queen Emma - 16:10 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 2 - William Haggas's number of winners in past 6 runnings

Queen Emma built on previous promise when opening her account on her first all-weather start over a mile and a half at Lingfield in July, value for extra given how the race developed, and she progressed further when following up on handicap debut at Goodwood last time. Admittedly, that was a thin race of its type, but she landed the odds in the style of a filly who has even more to offer and she remains on a good mark following a 6 lb rise, while she also represents a yard with a good record in this race.

Strong Impact - 17:10 Sandown

Smart Stat: 19% - Roger Varian's strike rate with handicap debutants

Strong Impact showed promise on her debut in a race which has worked out well on her sole start last season and she has improved in a couple of starts up to a mile and a half this year. She has finished runner-up each time, but on both occasions she has bumped into an above-average sort, and she looks particularly interesting now handicapping from what looks a fair mark on her return from a short break.