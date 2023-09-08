Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 27% - Ralph Beckett's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK since the start of the 2019 season
Feud found further improvement when opening his account over this course and distance in July, helped by being held up in a well-run race, asserting in the closing stages like a horse who has even more to offer. He didn't have quite the chance his odds suggested on his next start at Catterick, and he ran creditably once more in a competitive race at Newbury last time. Feud remains 3 lb higher than his last winning mark and once again is of interest back at this venue, especially for a yard that do well at this course.
Smart Stat: 21% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
Olympic Candle has an attractive pedigree - out of a mare who is from the family of Territories - and he shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at Newbury last month. He started a big price but fared best of the newcomers, displaying signs of greenness when shaken up two furlongs out, edging to his left but still staying on all the way to the line. Olympic Candle finished with running left on that occasion and looks a sure-fire improver now.
Smart Stat: 22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
Tafreej showed improved form when opening his account for the season in a useful handicap at Yarmouth in June and he has run creditably in defeat since. He again hit the frame in a competitive event at York last time, another slow start harming his chance, but he still moved into the race well enough and stayed on well. Tafreej comes out well at the weights in this classified event and, provided he isn't too slowly away, he must go close.
