Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Nannie Dee - 19:20 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: 25% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate in late season

Nannie Dee is bred to be useful but has looked a work-in-progress in her short career so far, showing just modest form on her first three starts, but improving upped to a mile and a quarter on her handicap debut at Nottingham last month. She still looked inexperienced on that occasion, though, hanging to her left but still staying on gradually in the closing stages. The addition of first-time cheekpieces may sharpen her up now and she remains capable of winning races from this lowly mark.

Lock The Vault - 19:50 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: £114.24 - Ralph Beckett's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Lock The Vault was too green to do himself justice on his first two starts but he was much improved on his qualifying run at Lingfield (turf) last month, having the run of the race to some extent and kicking for home early in the straight but soon headed and not persevered with once his chance had gone. He remains with potential now handicapping from this sort of mark, however, especially now having his stamina stretched further, and he represents a yard who are very profitable with horses wearing first-time headgear.

Speed Dial Baileys - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 21% - Billy Loughnane's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON

Speed Dial Baileys showed improved form when opening her account over course and distance at the end of July, still looking rough around the edges, hanging left in the closing stages but always holding off the challengers. She is best not judged on her latest effort at Chelmsford where she was trapped deep and helped set and overly strong gallop. She had nothing left to offer in the closing stages, but is well worth another chance to prove herself still on a good mark, especially with an excellent claimer taking 3 lb off.