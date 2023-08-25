Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 3 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Heartfullofstars shaped with promise when runner-up on debut at Newmarket a few weeks ago, finding only a filly out of Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen too strong. Heartfullofstars is entitled to progress with that experience under her belt and Richard Hannon sends her to contest a Goodwood novice the yard has won three times in the last ten years, including last season.
Smart Stat: 3 - Willie Mullins' number of winners in the past six runnings
Willie Mullins has won three of the last six editions of this beginners' chase, including the last two, and the pick of his two runners this time around is Hubrisko. He was let down by his jumping in the latter stages of a competitive handicap chase at Galway last time but had shaped with promise on his previous starts over fences and he will appreciate this return to calmer waters.
Smart Stat: 28% - Ben Curtis' strike rate at Hamilton
Ben Curtis tends to operate at a strike rate around the 16% mark but that increases to a remarkable 28% at Hamilton. He has three rides this evening with his best chance appearing to be Mojomaker in the penultimate five-furlong handicap. Mojomaker is on a long losing run but has been running well this season and was beaten less than a length in third at Windsor last month in a race won by a subsequent winner.
