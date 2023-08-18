Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Bourgeoisie - 14:05 Newbury

Smart Stat: 2 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Bourgeoisie was an expensive yearling and she showed ability when finishing midfield on debut in a good race at Newmarket. She has built on that promise since, narrowly beaten over course and distance next time and again running with plenty of credit when again finding only one rival too good over seven furlongs last time. She had no problem with the longer trip but did show plenty of speed and, on what she has shown so far, she is well up to winning a race of this nature, while she represents a yard with a good record in this race.

Classic Times - 14:50 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 29% - Roger Varian's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2019 season

Classic Times is bred to be useful and hinted at ability without being given a hard race on debut at Newbury in June and that form has worked out well. She attracted support in softer ground at Haydock last time but didn't improve as much as expected for all she finished much closer, making an effort two furlongs out but only the one paced in the closing stages (she also lost her left-fore shoe). The switch to all-weather and step up in trip are factors which may bring about further improvement and it is worth noting Roger Varian has an excellent strike rate at Wolverhampton.

Brave Knight - 15:25 Wolverhampton

Smart Stat: 25% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Brave Knight became yet another Sir Mark Prescott-trained horse to make a winning handicap debut upped in trip on his reappearance at Windsor in May but he hasn't quite improved as expected since. However, he ran his best race to date when runner-up over a similar trip to this at Sandown last month, losing little in defeat behind a more unexposed rival. Brave Knight remains unexposed at this trip and he showed promise on all-weather last season so all looks set for a big run.