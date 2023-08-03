Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Captain Maverick - 17:30 Galway

Smart Stat: 3 - Dermot Weld's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Captain Maverick ran to a fair level when filling the runner-up spot on his debut at Bellewstown last month, ultimately proving no match for the promising winner (beaten three and three-quarter lengths) but sticking to his task well to emerge as narrowly the best of the rest. That form sets the standard in this line-up and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to progress further. Trained by Dermot Weld, who has won this maiden three times since 2016, Captain Maverick rates a solid selection to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Swiss Star - 18:20 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 27% - William Buick's strike rate at Newmarket (July)

Swiss Star didn’t need to improve to open her account at Doncaster last month, staying on well from mid-division to get the verdict by a head. That was a fair performance and it will be interesting to see what she can do now making the switch to handicaps. An opening BHA mark of 72 is no gift, but she’s taking on more exposed rivals and her smart pedigree is that of a filly who should make more improvement after just three starts. The booking of champion jockey William Buick also catches the eye at a track where he's enjoyed plenty of success in recent years.

Doom - 19:30 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 3 - William Haggas' number of winners in past 7 runnings

Doom took a step forward when suffering a narrow defeat on her final two-year-old start at Doncaster in October, only losing out in the final strides having been prominent throughout. The first two pulled clear of the rest and the filly who beat her was none other than the Oaks winner Soul Sister. This will be a belated return to action for Doom, but she remains a filly of huge potential and should take plenty of beating for the William Haggas stable which has dominated this year in recent years, winning three of the last five renewals.