Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Prince Alex - 15:50 Haydock

Smart Stat: £79.57 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Prince Alex has been very lightly raced in recent years, but he shaped as if retaining all his ability when finishing fourth at Newmarket last time, sticking to his task well to pass the post only five lengths behind the winner. That appeals as strong form – the runner-up and third have both won since – and Prince Alex is 2 lb lower in the weights today as he drops into 0-85 company. He will also be suited by the return to softer going, so it could be a good opportunity for him to gain a first win since joining the Tom Dascombe yard.

Nigiri - 17:00 Haydock

Smart Stat: 18% - Ralph Beckett's strike rate with handicap debutants

Nigiri wasn't seen to best effect when finishing third on her latest outing at Wolverhampton, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths having met trouble. The most impressive aspect of her performance was her strength at the finish, recording a notably fast closing sectional. A well-bred filly, she is the type to go on improving as she gains in experience and an opening BHA mark of 68 might not be enough to prevent her from getting off the mark on handicap debut.

Weydaad - 18:20 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 27% - William Buick's strike rate at Newmarket (July)

Weydaad shaped well when finishing third on her handicap debut at Kempton a few weeks ago, doing good late work from an unpromising position. She was beaten only three lengths at the line and certainly showed enough to suggest she is on a workable mark. Still relatively unexposed after just four starts, she is likely to prove capable of better again with that first run for six months under her belt and the booking of champion jockey William Buick also catches the eye here at a track he rides particularly well.