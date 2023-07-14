Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Tagabawa - 13:50 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 28% - William Buick's strike rate at Newmarket (July)

William Buick tends to operate at a strike rate around the 23% mark but that increases to an impressive 28% at the Newmarket July Course, a track where his principal trainer Charlie Appleby has a notably good record (has a 33% strike rate at the venue). Appleby and Buick team up in the opener at Newmarket today with Tagabawa who made an impressive handicap debut at Kempton in April and shaped well when sixth in the ultra-competitive King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, weakening late on after racing keenly and closer to the strong pace than ideal.

Bleak - 15:50 York

Smart Stat: 25% - William Haggas' strike rate with horses running over 10f+

William Haggas boasts an impressive 25% strike rate with horses running over ten furlongs-plus (an improvement on an already notable 23% strike rate) and Bleak helped contribute to that when winning at Lingfield last time. Bleak, who was making his first start since being gelded, proved a different proposition and accounted for some fair rivals with the minimum of fuss. He remains open to improvement as he steps into handicap company.

Trust The Stars - 16:00 Ascot

Smart Stat: £106.24 - Ralph Beckett's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Trust The Stars isn't obviously well treated on her handicap debut but it's interesting that trainer Ralph Beckett has elected to fit blinkers given his outstanding record when applying headgear for the first time. Trust The Stars was disappointing in a Group 3 at Chantilly last time but had been an encouraging third in a listed race at Newmarket prior to that and had looked a good prospect when winning a Newmarket novice on her only start last season.