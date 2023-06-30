Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Friday

Pledgeofallegiance - 15:20 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 24% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate in mid-season

Pledgeofallegiance showed improved form in first-time cheekpieces to get off the mark at Redcar last month, clearly relishing the step up in trip as he responded well to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths. This will be tougher following an 8 lb rise in the weights, but he remains totally unexposed as a stayer and is the type to go on improving. Trained by Sir Mark Prescott, who has his team in rude health (87% of horses running to form), Pledgeofallegiance is very much one to follow and seems sure to take plenty of beating in his follow-up bid.

My Mate Alfie - 17:00 Curragh

Smart Stat: 3 - Ger Lyons' number of winners in past 10 runnings

My Mate Alfie looked unlucky not to win when filling the runner-up spot on his debut over course and distance a few weeks ago, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just a neck as he finished strongly after being carried right over a furlong out. That form is the best on offer in this line-up and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating highlights that he is sure to improve with the run under his belt. A few interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this maiden, but My Mate Alfie rates a very solid selection to open his account at the second attempt for Ger Lyons, who is seeking his fourth win in this race since 2018.

Badri - 18:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 22% - Hollie Doyle's strike rate at Newcastle

Badri proved better than ever when gaining his fourth success of the year at Epsom last time, making good headway to lead inside the final furlong and always doing enough from there to get the verdict by a neck. The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 4 lb rise in the weights and the drop back to five furlongs today won't be an issue for a sprinter who is versatile in terms of trip. Indeed, he gained back-to-back wins over this course and distance earlier in the year and the booking of Hollie Doyle is an added bonus at a track she rides particularly well.