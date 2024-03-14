Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for day three of the Cheltenham Festival

Cleatus Poolaw - 14:10 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 3 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 10 runnings

This year's renewal of the Pertemps Final is short on progressive sorts, but Cleatus Poolaw does have an unexposed profile having had just four starts over hurdles, opening his account in style in a maiden at Naas in January, and qualifying for this race with an eye-catching second to Noble Birth on his handicap debut back at the same track. As expected, he was well suited by the longer trip, and promises to improve even further for this even stiffer test in what will be a well-run race. He still looks well handicapped and represents a trainer who knows what it takes to win this race.

Jade de Grugy - 16:50 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 5 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 8 runnings

Willie Mullins won this race five times in a row from 2016 to 2020 and it is interesting that he relies solely on Jade de Grugy in this year's renewal. She won a bumper on her sole start in France and has looked very impressive in winning both of her starts over hurdles since joining these connections. She travelled strongly when taking the rise in class in her stride when winning a Grade 3 by six and a half lengths at Fairyhouse in January, sent into the lead jumping the second-last and soon quickening clear in style. The drop to two miles round here in testing ground won't be any trouble for her and she commands plenty of respect for a yard enjoying an excellent week.

Cool Survivor - 17:30 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 2 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Cool Survivor won his first two starts over hurdles last season and started joint-favourite for the Martin Pipe at last year's Cheltenham Festival. He disappointed on that occasion, but he has shown ability without winning as yet over fences. He finished runner-up to a smart sort on his debut in this sphere, beaten only a neck, and he has been behind the likes of Gaelic Warrior, Embassy Gardens and Heart Wood on his last three starts. He has seemingly been brought along with a big handicap in mind and he is 3 lb lower in the weights than last year.