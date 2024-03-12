Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for day one of the Cheltenham Festival

Meetingofthewaters - 14:50 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 24% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Meetingofthewaters has made a positive start for Willie Mullins, opening his account over fences in a maiden chase over 21 furlongs at Cork in November, and that form has worked out well. He relished the step up to three miles when following up on his handicap debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, proving his opening mark a very lenient one as he forged clear in the closing stages. You can put a line through his latest run where he couldn't avoid a faller at the first fence and he remains a horse to be very positive about from his revised mark.

Lantry Lady - 16:10 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 2 - Henry de Bromhead's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Lantry Lady is from the family of Annie Power and she looked well above average when making a winning debut in a maiden hurdle at Gowran on her sole start last season. She was relatively easy to back on her return from 11 months off in a Grade 3 back at the same course last month, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner in which she followed up, looking a smart prospect as she beat her main serious rival by nine and a half lengths. Lantry Lady was strong at the finish that day, so should be well suited by the step up to two and a half miles now, and she represents a trainer who knows what it takes to win this race.

Ndaawi - 16:50 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 3 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Ndaawi was a useful performer on the Flat for Andrew Balding and he has improved with each run over hurdles for these connections, value for significantly more than the winning margin when opening his account at Naas in January. He travelled notably well in soft ground on that occasion and soon moved clear of his rivals on entering the straight before being eased considerably near the finish. An opening mark of 134 looks fair based on what he has achieved both in this sphere and on the Flat, while he is trained by Gordon Elliott, who has an excellent record in this race in recent years.