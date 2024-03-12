Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for day one of the Cheltenham Festival

By Timeform
10:25 · TUE March 12, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for day one of the Cheltenham Festival with the free Stat Selector.

Meetingofthewaters - 14:50 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 24% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Meetingofthewaters has made a positive start for Willie Mullins, opening his account over fences in a maiden chase over 21 furlongs at Cork in November, and that form has worked out well. He relished the step up to three miles when following up on his handicap debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, proving his opening mark a very lenient one as he forged clear in the closing stages. You can put a line through his latest run where he couldn't avoid a faller at the first fence and he remains a horse to be very positive about from his revised mark.

Lantry Lady - 16:10 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 2 - Henry de Bromhead's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Lantry Lady is from the family of Annie Power and she looked well above average when making a winning debut in a maiden hurdle at Gowran on her sole start last season. She was relatively easy to back on her return from 11 months off in a Grade 3 back at the same course last month, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner in which she followed up, looking a smart prospect as she beat her main serious rival by nine and a half lengths. Lantry Lady was strong at the finish that day, so should be well suited by the step up to two and a half miles now, and she represents a trainer who knows what it takes to win this race.

Ndaawi - 16:50 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 3 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Ndaawi was a useful performer on the Flat for Andrew Balding and he has improved with each run over hurdles for these connections, value for significantly more than the winning margin when opening his account at Naas in January. He travelled notably well in soft ground on that occasion and soon moved clear of his rivals on entering the straight before being eased considerably near the finish. An opening mark of 134 looks fair based on what he has achieved both in this sphere and on the Flat, while he is trained by Gordon Elliott, who has an excellent record in this race in recent years.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo