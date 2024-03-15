Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for day four of the Cheltenham Festival

L'Eau du Sud - 14:10 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 4 - Dan Skelton's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Dan Skelton is having a brilliant week so far and he has an excellent record in the County Hurdle. Of his two runners, it is L'Eau du Sud who makes the most appeal. He is yet to win on British soil - a two-time winner when trained in France - but he has plenty of solid form to his name, notably his second-place finish to Iberico Lord in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last time. He did nothing wrong on that occasion and with the ground no problem for him, he seems sure to go well for an in-form team up 6 lb in the weights.

Readin Tommy Wrong - 14:50 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 24% - P. Townend's strike rate at CHELTENHAM

Readin Tommy Wrong finished runner-up on his sole start in points but he is yet to put a foot wrong under Rules, winning both of his starts in bumpers, and building considerably on his debut win over hurdles when proving very strong at the finish to beat stablemate Ile Atlantique by a neck in the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novices' Hurdle in January. That was over two and a half miles, but he shapes as though he'll relish this extra emphasis on stamina, while he also has form on heavy ground.

Quai de Bourbon - 17:30 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 3 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Willie Mullins famously won the Martin Pipe with Galopin des Champs in 2021 and he has a strong hand in this year's renewal. The pick of his two runners could be Quai de Bourbon, who didn't pull up any trees in France, but has been very impressive for these connections by winning both of his starts to date. He was made to work hard by a stablemate to land the odds over two miles at Clonmel last time, but he still looked rough around the edges on that occasion, and seems sure to relish a step back up in trip. An opening mark of 140 may also underestimate him and he arrives with plenty of potential.