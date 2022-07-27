Man On The Spot has a guide and a selection for every race on the third day of the Galway Festival.

Willie Mullins has won six of the last eight renewals and Joseph O'Brien the other two. The former has three entries with Paul Townend on board Champ Kiely, who did well to land a Limerick bumper in May last year as he has a stayer's pedigree. O'Brien runs DAWN RISING, a former Ballydoyle inmate who won a Limerick maiden in 2020 by 12 lengths before runner-up in a Newmarket Group 3 two years ago. He hasn't run subsequently but looks a classy recruit to hurdling and gets the vote. Dual bumper winner Misty's Gift did better when sent over 3m at Cork while Country Queen has improved with every run in bumpers and has the pedigree to make a smart hurdler. 5.40 SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Handicap Hurdle

Flying Scotsman won twice on the Flat at this fixture in 2020 and though not quite hitting the heights over timber so far will be tuned up after a recent run on the Flat. His stablemate SAN SALVADOR might have won a Grade 3 novices' hurdle at Tipperary but for falling at the last and had a run on the level last week so he looks to have been aimed at this. Shoot First makes his handicap debut after a comfortable victory at Tipperary while Skippin Court easily landed a Sligo handicap though is up 7lb. Snake Oil has a big weight following his Fairyhouse maiden success but Rock Road only faded close home when tackling 3m at Kilbeggan and looks best of Willie Mullins' trio.

Tullypole Annie won easily at Ballinrobe last week and Rachael is on board despite Henry De Bromhead running Punchestown maiden winner Frontline Worker. Gordon Elliott has a strong hand and RETURN TO BASE was very impressive in a novices' race at Punchestown and a mark of 111 for her handicap debut may be greatly underestimating her ability. Jack Kennedy chooses her over Hophornbeam, who just missed out on a hat-trick at Sligo a couple of weeks ago. Another from the yard, Shesadream, disappointed on her hat-trick bid when odds-on at Kilbeggan but Purple Mountain won a Grade 3 novices' race on her return from a break at Tipperary in October and the lack of a recent run won't be a problem. 6.40 Tote Galway Plate

Early Doors won this in 2020 but Mark Walsh prefers the owners The Shunter, which is no surprise given the nine-year-olds record in big races with two victories at Cheltenham to his credit. His trainer makes no secret that he's targeted this race along with Cape Gentleman, a Grade 2 winner over hurdles who was in cracking form in novice chases last autumn. Last year's runner-up Easy Game, one of a trio of Willie Mullins' entries, has won his last four over fences and Jack Foley has been booked to reduce his big weight. Paul Townend is on board El Barra, who has had a break since landing a lucrative handicap at the Punchestown festival for which he's been raised 10lb. Joseph O'Brien is mob-handed with Punchestown handicap winner Fire Attack possibly the best of them while Battleoverdoyen, a winner at this fixture last year, can go well for Gordon Elliott. GABYNAKO has been placed in Grade 1 company at Cheltenham and Punchestown the last twice. Beaten a head by Grand National hero Noble Yeats here in October he's been freshened up by Gavin Cromwell and has the class to see him home.

The combination of Joseph O'Brien and Derek O'Connor looks formidable and though COMFORT ZONE has never raced beyond a mile his pedigree suggests he'll be ideally suited by this trip. Hallowed Star won a handicap hurdle at the fixture last year and has continued in good form on the Flat while Merlin Giant was narrowly beaten in a bumper here a year ago. The latter's new stable companion Thousand Tears had some smart form for previous connections while Dads Lad got his act together over fences last week though Patrick prefers Hallowed Star. Monarchs Brae has performed with credit in two Curragh maidens and can get into the action while The Last Mardi is interesting having won two bumpers. 7.50 Play The Tote Exacta On Every Race Handicap

DAIRERIN (NAP) had been in fine form before running here on Monday so it was no surprise when he scored with a bit in hand. With his stable in outstanding form he's handed the vote to defy a 7lb penalty. Mister Wilson won over 7f here in October but that was on heavy ground, as was his previous victory at Gowran. Ezine scrambled home in a Naas maiden then didn't get the best of runs in a Gowran handicap so should do better. Sir Antonino had been disappointing before scrambling home in a Limerick maiden where first-time blinkers worked the oracle. With the headgear on again he should make a bold bid to complete a double. Mudamer hasn't been beaten far recently and his rider's claim alleviates his big weight so he can get into contention.