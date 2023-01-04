Charlie Johnston sent out his first winner as sole licence-holder when Asdaa won the first race at Kempton on Wednesday.
Son of record-breaking trainer Mark Johnston, the pair had held a joint-licence throughout the whole last year in what was believed to be part of a "five-year-plan", but it was recently revealed that Charlie would be taking the business forward in 2023, with Mark and mother Deirdre still very much to the fore at Kingsley Park Farm.
The trainer's first runner on Monday finished fourth at Lingfield as a 33/1 chance, but Asdaa, who made all to win at Newcastle just a week ago under the Mark and Charlie banner, followed up as the 2/1 favourite, beating Hopeman Harbour by two lengths, to give Johnston junior his first official winner as outright trainer.
Watch Race Replay
