The six-year-old was making his first competitive appearance in 618 days in Saturday’s Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap, having been sidelined by injury since his brilliant victory in the 2021 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Hopes were high that he could make a fairytale return to the winner’s enclosure in Riyadh – but after managing to get to the front from his wide draw, his early exertions took their toll and he faded to finish 12th of 13 runners.

While disappointed with the result, Johnston has not given up on the prospect of Subjectivist once again establishing himself as a major Gold Cup contender.

“Of course I was hoping he would run better than he did,” said the Middleham handler.

“But given the way race panned out, he was obviously very, very fresh after a long time off and that was more accentuated by the fact that Joe (Fanning) had to light him up a bit to get him over from that draw. Once he’d lit the fuse, there was no going back.

“He was very, very keen for the first circuit. It was always going to be a big ask after that long a lay-off, but once he’d been as keen as he was, it was no huge surprise to see him get quite tired in the closing stages.

“Obviously we hoped and dreamed he could come back and win – we wouldn’t have gone there if we didn’t think that.