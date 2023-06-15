The unbeaten Cicero's Gift has won a novice race at Wolverhampton and a conditions event at Goodwood so far this season and his trainer is looking forward to seeing what he can do up against Classic winners Chaldean and Paddington in Tuesday's Group 1 contest over the round mile.

Having won his sole start at two on soft ground at Newbury in October, Cicero's Gift could be set to face contrasting underfoot conditions on day one of the Royal meeting, but Hills isn't too concerned about that, comparing his progressive colt to his sire, Muhaarar, who won top-class sprints on quick ground.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the Lambourn handler said of the general 7/2 shot: "I'm a little bit surprised he's the price he is for the St James's Palace, but he's a really nice horse, he's unbeaten and he keeps going the right way.

"He just keeps improving and he's got some decent enough form, Docklands (who he beat at Wolverhampton) is a nice horse and he's going for the Britannia, and Roger Varian's horse (Kolsai) has got some good form, he was second in the Feilden and has since run a nice race at Epsom I thought.

"It's going to be fast ground and we've got to cope with different conditions but he's so similar to his dad, Muhaarar. He's got the same action and he went on all types of ground.

"We'll see but I think he'll handle it pretty well. Time will tell.

"I was (tempted to run him in the 2000 Guineas), and we thought long and hard about it, but we wanted to do the right thing for the horse. I wanted to give him a bit more experience."