Charlie Hills is looking forward to unleashing star colts Cicero's Gift and Galeron in Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.
The unbeaten Cicero's Gift has won a novice race at Wolverhampton and a conditions event at Goodwood so far this season and his trainer is looking forward to seeing what he can do up against Classic winners Chaldean and Paddington in Tuesday's Group 1 contest over the round mile.
Having won his sole start at two on soft ground at Newbury in October, Cicero's Gift could be set to face contrasting underfoot conditions on day one of the Royal meeting, but Hills isn't too concerned about that, comparing his progressive colt to his sire, Muhaarar, who won top-class sprints on quick ground.
Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the Lambourn handler said of the general 7/2 shot: "I'm a little bit surprised he's the price he is for the St James's Palace, but he's a really nice horse, he's unbeaten and he keeps going the right way.
"He just keeps improving and he's got some decent enough form, Docklands (who he beat at Wolverhampton) is a nice horse and he's going for the Britannia, and Roger Varian's horse (Kolsai) has got some good form, he was second in the Feilden and has since run a nice race at Epsom I thought.
"It's going to be fast ground and we've got to cope with different conditions but he's so similar to his dad, Muhaarar. He's got the same action and he went on all types of ground.
"We'll see but I think he'll handle it pretty well. Time will tell.
"I was (tempted to run him in the 2000 Guineas), and we thought long and hard about it, but we wanted to do the right thing for the horse. I wanted to give him a bit more experience."
Hills is also represented in the race by QIPCO 2000 Guineas fourth and Irish 2,000 Guineas fifth Galeron, the mount of New Zealand-born James McDonald, who is based in Australia and enjoyed three winners at Royal Ascot last year.
The trainer confirmed: "We'll go for the St James's Palace Stakes with Galeron as well and James will ride him.
"He's an amazing horse, he just keeps getting better, he's improved since his last run and he looks fantastic.
"Things didn't go his way in the Irish Guineas and he was a little bit too far back, but he was one of the best finishers at the line. We don't have too much to find with Paddington, who is one of the favourites."
