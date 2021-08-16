The Slad trainer has had this Grade Two contest over an extended three miles in mind for a while as the gelding’s seasonal debut. George feels ground conditions will be in Clondaw Castle’s favour as the nine-year-old sticks to three miles following two big runs over that trip in the latter part of the last term.

He won the Close Brothers Handicap Chase at Kempton in February and was then second to Clan Des Obeaux in the Grade One Betway Bowl at Aintree.

“He’s in great form. I’m very happy with him. This has been the plan for a while,” said George. “Hopefully the rain stays away and they don’t throw too much water on the place. He likes good ground so it looks like everything could be in his favour.