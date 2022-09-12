Charlie Fellowes will train Marbaan with the Darley Dewhurst Stakes in mind as he attempts to finish the season on a high with his talented youngster.

The son of Oasis Dream headed to Ireland for the National Stakes having won three of his first four starts, plundering the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood in fine fashion on his previous start. However, his first taste of Group One competition ended in disappointment and despite travelling well in the early stages of the race, he failed to respond in the soft ground when the tempo was lifted, finishing last of the six taking part beaten just over six lengths. Fellowes and big-race pilot Jamie Spencer are willing to put that underwhelming finishing effort down to underfoot conditions and will now search for better ground as they look to give the colt one more outing this season and end the campaign on a positive.

That appears to rule out a tilt at the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere as the seven-furlong contest has been run on heavy ground in the past two years, with Fellowes highlighting Newmarket’s seven-furlong Group One Dewhurst Stakes as the place Marbaan is most likely to find ideal ground as the weather begins to turn. “We went over there (Curragh) thinking he’d enjoy a bit of cut,” said Fellowes. “Looking at his action we felt he wouldn’t have any problem with it. “He looked a picture and the horse he has been working with (Atrium) won at Doncaster in a very competitive mile handicap, so everything pointed towards a good run – hopefully we can put it down to ground. “Jamie is convinced it was the ground and I’m 90 per cent sure that is all it was. “The way he travelled throughout the race he looked to be right in the mix with two furlongs to go, he came there cruising and Jamie said as soon as he asked him to stretch and go to fourth and fifth gear the wheels spun and there was no traction there. “He wasn’t even beaten far, it was only six lengths or so which in a Group One is not a very long way, so hopefully it was just the ground and we can now go back to the drawing board.”