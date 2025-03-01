Charlie Deutsch believes that a repeat of L’Homme Presse’s win in the Betfair Cotswold Chase could be good enough to see him improve on last year’s fourth and run into the places in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Blue Riband event could prove crucial in the David Power Jockeys’ Cup race, too, with valuable points up for grabs as Deutsch looks to improve on his current position of seventh. L’Homme Presse had to battle hard to see off a rejuvenated Stage Star at Cheltenham in January, but believes that the horse will be seen to best effect when faced with a truer test of stamina after failing to fire when pulled up behind Pic d’Orhy in the 2m5f Betfair Ascot Chase last month. The Venetia Williams-trained runner has a fine record at Prestbury Park, having form figures of 1-1-4-1, including a 2022 Festival win courtesy of success in that year’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

"Don't judge a book by it's cover" - David Power Jockeys' Cup Podcast: Charlie Deutsch