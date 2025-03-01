Charlie Deutsch believes that a repeat of L’Homme Presse’s win in the Betfair Cotswold Chase could be good enough to see him improve on last year’s fourth and run into the places in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
The Blue Riband event could prove crucial in the David Power Jockeys’ Cup race, too, with valuable points up for grabs as Deutsch looks to improve on his current position of seventh.
L’Homme Presse had to battle hard to see off a rejuvenated Stage Star at Cheltenham in January, but believes that the horse will be seen to best effect when faced with a truer test of stamina after failing to fire when pulled up behind Pic d’Orhy in the 2m5f Betfair Ascot Chase last month.
The Venetia Williams-trained runner has a fine record at Prestbury Park, having form figures of 1-1-4-1, including a 2022 Festival win courtesy of success in that year’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.
Speaking on the latest instalment of Sporting Life’s David Power Jockeys’ Cup podcast, Deutsch said: “Realistically, he needs to be in the form he was in in the Cotswold but he could easily run into second which we’d be delighted with, and if everything didn’t go perfectly for Galopin Des Champs then it’s worth having a go.”
Other notable Cheltenham Festival handicap rides for Deutsch include Martator, who has enjoyed a fine season, in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual, and December Gold Cup winner Gemirande in the TrustATrader Plate.
Deutsch said: “Martator is a great little horse who won five in a row which is quite rare. Though he’s been below top form lately, I can see him rocking back up again, especially in the spring.
“Gemirande was brilliant in that December Gold Cup, but the ground was on the better side - he definitely does seem to enjoy the better ground, you can just pop him out and go.
"His last couple of runs, the ground's just been a bit soft for him, so we'll have to see what it's like on the day, really, for him to be at an advantage.”
