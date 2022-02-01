Charlie Deutsch admits it would be a “dream fulfilled” if he could secure a first Grade One success aboard L’Homme Presse in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park on Saturday, just days after the tragic death of his godfather.

The 25-year-old jockey hopes to land his first victory at the highest level aboard the Venetia Williams-trained gelding in the two and a half mile feature race, which he is currently even money favourite for with race sponsors Virgin Bet. L’Homme Presse thrust himself into the limelight on his most recent start when following up victories at Exeter and Ascot with an impressive success in the Grade Two Paddy Power Novices’ Chase, better known as The Dipper, at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. However, victory this weekend for L’Homme Presse would be one tinged with sadness for the Gloucestershire-based rider, whose godfather Marcus Evans was killed in a road traffic accident near his home in Evesham last week. The 55-year-old, who was a regular racegoer at Cheltenham, passed away on Thursday night and Deutsch said: “I’ve never lost someone so close to me before. He was such a huge part of our family. He helped bring me up and he really supported my racing.

“Only the night before it happened he was asking about tickets for Cheltenham on the Saturday. Every weekend he would be over and he has known me and my brother Rollo all our lives. “He would ring me almost every day after racing. It is just such a shock really. He was almost like an older brother. He would always phone up before a weekend to talk about the horses I was riding. He was obsessed with all sport, especially cricket and football, but he loved racing so much. “He was loving how my season was going as he really rode off the back of it. He was always the optimist and would always say ‘next season will be better than the last one’. It would be a dream fulfilled to win a Grade One but Marcus was a great character who will be missed.” Deutsch is unbeaten in three starts aboard L’Homme Presse, who is one of six entries received for Saturday’s race, but he admits he was a little unsure of what to expect from the Diamond Boy gelding on his chasing debut at Exeter in December. He explained: “I had an idea he was a nice horse from his hurdle runs but I didn’t ride him over hurdles. He doesn’t show a huge amount at home but he had schooled very well before Exeter. Like a lot of novice chasers I was just keen on giving him a clear view of his fences as he has got a big stride. “I didn’t think he would be the quickest around there so I wanted to have him handy turning in, but he stayed on very well up the straight. I was really impressed that day and his jumping was superb. “At Ascot I wanted to give him a bit of light and I hoped to get a lead but he travelled so well I ended up in the lead coming out of Swinley Bottom. It was all very straightforward and he was very impressive again.