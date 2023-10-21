Charlie Appleby set to supplement Ancient Wisdom for Group 1 Kameko Futurity Trophy

Charlie Appleby is all set to supplement Ancient Wisdom for the Group 1 Kameko Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 28.
The Godolphin handler wasn't represented in the Newmarket Group 1 contests on Future Champions Weekend at headquarters, in the Fillies' Mile and the Dewhurst, but at the same meeting Ancient Wisdom announced himself as a talented juvenile with a three-and-three quarter length victory in the Group 3 Emirates Autumn Stakes.
After that his trainer hinted that would be it for the season as he mentioned the Dante Stakes at York as a spring target for the son of Dubawi, but a good piece of work at Newmarket on Saturday morning sealed a trip to Doncaster next weekend.
