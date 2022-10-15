The Frankel colt, last year’s Derby and King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner, was overshadowed in the lead up to the race by William Haggas’ unbeaten Baaeed – as indeed were the rest of the field.

Baaeed could not maintain that record and had to settle for fourth place, with Appleby’s runner a valiant second when beaten half a length by Bay Bridge.

“That was a great run, they went steadier than maybe ideal for us on that ground, but our plan was to try to get first run on Baaeed and he’s gone out on his sword,” said the Moulton Paddocks trainer, who also saw Modern Games finish a fine second in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Creative Force take third in the Champions Sprint.

“Take nothing away from the winner, he’s been crying out for this ground all year as we know and that was a great performance.

“Obviously we’ll have discussions about where we go next, we might look at taking him to America for the Breeders’ Cup Turf, he’s getting better with his gate work, he came out well today.

“That would be the only question mark about going there. He’s got no miles on the clock, but he’s had a race today so I don’t want to fall into the trap today of backing him up quickly like I did last year after a layoff.

“At one point when Will (Buick) kicked, similar to when he kicked in the King George, I thought we might be good enough, but it was a great race to watch.”

Modern Games, all being well, is bound for Keeneland with Appleby saying after the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes: "Will just said he as tough as teak but couldn't get his feet out of the ground unfortunately. He said that if the winner had come close to us, it would have been a different race again.

"It is the first time he has encountered ground that soft, but he's run a very creditable race and he'll go to the Breeders' Cup now. He's handled the conditions, it's just not there to suit him. As we know, in Keeneland he might get the same.”