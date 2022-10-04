Charlie Appleby is relishing the prospect of seeing Adayar lock horns with Baaeed in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday week.

Last season’s Derby and King George hero missed several engagements earlier this year due to the fact he was not entirely pleasing his trainer at home. The Frankel colt eventually returned from 11 months off the track at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting and predictably outclassed his two rivals, setting up a return to Group One level in the autumn. A second tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, in which he finished fourth last season, was briefly mooted – but Appleby ultimately decided to keep his powder dry for Champions Day, where he is set to meet with the brilliant Baaeed, who will bid to crown an unbeaten career with an 11th victory. Providing an update on Adayar’s well being on Tuesday morning, Appleby said: “I’m delighted. In the last couple of months he’s been showing the right signs again, they were what we saw in the spring and obviously what we saw as a three-year-old.

“I think people have heard me say before it was frustrating watching the Coronation Cup and the King George go by with him stood in his stable, but we’ve always felt we had to do what’s right by the horse and we reached a point where we just completely let him go and said we’d let him tell us when he was right and ready. “Going into Doncaster we were very confident as he’d been showing us the right signs and he duly obliged as you’d expect to see a King George and Derby winner win.” The Moulton Paddocks handler would love to see Adayar win a Group One over 10 furlongs to boost his potential stallion value and hopes his relative freshness will prove key. He added: “Coming back to a mile and a quarter was something I felt was going to suit him – he’s out of one of our homebred mares (Anna Salai) and is by Dubawi, so pace was always there. We’re going into Champions Day with fresh legs. I contemplated running in the Arc, but we saw the conditions and we didn’t want for him to potentially have his last run in those conditions. Had it been good ground you can go to the Arc and springboard into Champions Day, but we didn’t feel those conditions would be right for the horse.