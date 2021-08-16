The Moulton Paddocks trainer headed for ParisLongchamp with a formidable hand in the European middle-distance championship, with Derby and King George victor Adayar joined by his St Leger-winning stablemate Hurricane Lane.

Adayar had been off the track since his Ascot success in July, after a setback ruled out an intended trial run three weeks ago, while Hurricane Lane was bidding to become the first horse in history to win the world’s oldest Classic and the Arc in the same year.

With heavy rain in Paris leading to extremely testing conditions, strong stayer Hurricane Lane went off the 5/2 favourite in the hands of James Doyle, with William Buick’s choice Adayar next in the betting at 3/1.

Following a sedate early gallop, Buick decided to allow Adayar to stride to the front a long way from home – and he looked set to deliver after quickening clear early in the home straight.

In the end his run petered out, and he passed the post in fourth place, but Appleby was proud of his performance in defeat.

“We knew there wasn’t going to be a strong pace in those conditions, but literally no one wanted to go on,” he said.

“William said unfortunately his horse has jumped well, and he had to go on the front end because he was never going to get any cover. He hoped he’d prick his ears in front – and to be fair he did.

“William said he didn’t like that ground. But it was another brave performance by the horse, and he showed his class there travelling into the straight when he was trying to pick up.”