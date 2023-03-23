Charlie Appleby runs the rule over his team for Dubai World Cup Night at Meydan on Saturday.

Charlie Appleby feels Rebel’s Romance could prove to be one of the most entertaining figures on Dubai World Cup Night if he can reproduce his very best form in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on Saturday. The five-year-old enjoyed a season to remember last term, recording five straight victories across four different countries, including a pulsating success in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland in November. The 10-strong field for the mile and a half contest is an excellent one and is headed by the Japanese superstar Equinox, who has won each of his last two starts in Grade 1 company over in Japan. Equinox is joined by last year’s Irish Derby winner Westover and the Neom Turf Cup winner Mostahdaf, though Appleby revealed that he is pleased with where he is with the son of Dubawi. And while he was ruled out of his prep run on Super Saturday at the beginning of the month, Appleby feels that missing that engagement may well have enhanced his credentials. He said: “He’s fine after a minor setback. Missing Super Saturday was one of those decisions we made early so that we don’t get drawn into running him on the day and we felt that we probably didn’t really need it as a trial as I didn’t want to put pressure on the horse. “We came here 10 days ago and spun him round on the turf track, he looks great and you can’t fault him. He looks a million dollars and he’s one of the most exciting horses of the night – he’s won five on the turf there and he’s already done it on the biggest stage. It’s a very strong race and there’s a lot of strength and depth in every race. Hopefully he’s got half a chance!” Appleby has a total of six runners on World Cup Night and he provided an update on each of his team below.