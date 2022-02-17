The pair have worked well on a similar track and the Godolphin trainer expects them to do themselves justice in the Grade Three contest over a mile.

He said: “Sure, they have never raced on dirt before but judging by what we have seen in their gallops at home, they will have no problems handling it.

“They have been training on the Marmoom track in Dubai, which has a surface very similar to what they will experience in Saudi. I’m very happy the way they have been training on it.”

Noble Truth has not run since finishing fourth in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury in October after his fine effort when second in the Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp earlier that month.

“He was slightly disappointing in the Horris Hill on very soft ground, but he put up such a great performance in the Lagardere (on heavy), it took the edge off him for Newbury,” said Appleby.

“He was sent to Dubai in November purposely to be aimed at the Saudi Derby, and if he brings his best two-year-old form to the race, he’ll be a very live contender. He’s adapted well since embarking on a more American-style training programme in Dubai since travelling over.”