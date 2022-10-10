The talented son of Kingman has won all three starts as a two-year-old, including when putting in a dazzling display in the Gimcrack, but there has also been the odd disappointment along the way with the colt missing engagements at both Royal Ascot and the Middle Park due to setbacks.

It was a bout of colic which ruled Noble Style out of the Middle Park following his taking success at York. However, the Moulton Paddocks handler has revealed his highly regarded prospect has made a full recovery and is excited at just how good he can be in his three-year-old season.

Appleby said: “Noble Style ran over five and was electric over six as well. He’s a totally different make-up of a horse to Naval Power. He’s put away for the winter and is fine now and he’s going to be that exciting horse in the spring that goes into those trials not knowing what level he is going to achieve.”