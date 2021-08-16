Supplemented at a cost of €120,000 on Wednesday, Derby and King George hero Adayar will break from stall 11 under William Buick, with Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane in stall two for James Doyle.

Appleby said of Adayar: “He’s drawn 11 of 15. Some people would be happier in a single figure, but personally on soft ground it doesn’t concern me and it doesn’t concern William. He’s comfortable to be put wherever William puts him.

“When these jocks get on board in these types of races, game plans go out of the window.”

He added on Hurricane Lane: “He’s drawn two in a 15-runner Arc. On good ground single figures are the ones you want ideally. On soft ground it turns it more into an open field. It all depends on pace and there appears to be pace all over.

“There’s Mojo Star down there, Alenquer in the middle and the Japanese horse (Chrono Genesis) drawn 14 who can go forward.

“I think it’s something you just leave to the jocks on the day, I’ve always been a believer in that.”