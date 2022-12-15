That came courtesy of debutant Glory Lily at Lingfield on Wednesday, with the daughter of Shamardal obliging in the hands of Jason Watson.

It is just over nine years since Appleby recorded his first winner, the Mickael Barzalona-ridden Expressly in a maiden at Ascot in July 2013.

This season has seen the Derby-winning handler lift his second trainers’ championship and also win the 2000 Guineas for the first time through Coroebus, while he again enjoyed a tremendous time at the Breeders’ Cup and has seen stable jockey William Buick take his first title.

“It is a great achievement for everybody at Godolphin to ring up the 1,000 in such a short time. I am proud to be a part of that and I am forever indebted to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for appointing me to the job as a Godolphin trainer,” Appleby said on the Godolphin website.

“His continued enthusiasm and passion for racing and his horses is what drives all of us every day. His inspiration and backing enables us to keep aiming high in what is such a competitive sport.”