Charlie Appleby believes Military Order is a ‘worthy favourite’ for next month’s Betfred Derby after insisting that he is ‘marginally in front’ of his brother, and 2021 winner of the Epsom Downs showpiece, Adayar, at this stage of his career.
The Godolphin handler will rely on the Frankel colt to give him a third victory in the world’s most famous Flat race in the last five years after removing his remaining entries on Friday at the latest scratchings stage for the Group One prize, which takes place on Saturday 3rd June.
Since finishing fourth at Newmarket on his debut in October Military Order, who is the current 7/2 favourite for the mile and a half contest with the sponsors, has not looked back after winning each of his three subsequent starts.
After breaking his maiden tag at Newmarket at the second attempt Military Order made a big impression on his annual return in a conditions event at Newbury before strengthening his Classic credentials earlier this month in the Listed Lingfield Derby Trial.
And having saddled his full-brother to victory in the Derby two years ago Appleby, who was also responsible for 2018 winner Masar, is confident his younger sibling ticks ‘plenty of boxes’ ahead of his own bid for glory at the top level on his Group race debut.
Appleby said: “I’ve only left Military Order in the race on the back of his win in the Lingfield Derby Trial which I was very pleased with.
“He has come out of that race well and it is all systems go hopefully into a Derby now. His preparations have been faultless to date and he ticks a lot of boxes as they say.
“At the end of the day you have to say his profile is most similar to Adayar given they are brothers.
“Although Adayar wasn’t a black type winner going into the Derby, he had been placed in the Classic Trial at Sandown Park and the Lingfield Derby Trial.
“It was a completely different ball game with Masar, who was a Group winner at two and three even before he went into the Derby so I couldn’t put them in the same sort of profile.
“As respects to Military Order and his brother I would say he is marginally in front of him and he is a worthy favourite on what we have seen to date.”
Although Military Order was denied the chance to test his capabilities on the undulating turf track at Lingfield after the race was switched to the all-weather Appleby believes there were plenty of positives to be taken away from the performance.
He said: “Everyone is allowed an opinion at the end of the day and some people will say it was only an all-weather win at Lingfield.
“What I loved about it, and the most important part that I took out of the race, was when William (Buick) made that manoeuvre for a mile and a half horse, and a horse of his stature, he did it very effortlessly.
“A lot of horses can get tangled around Lingfield whether it be on the turf or the all-weather coming down that hill into that turn. They can sometimes need time to find their legs and he did it very quickly and smoothly.”
After watching Thursday’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York the Newmarket handler feels that the race still has an open feel to it, but one he is confident Military Order can stamp his authority on over a trip he is not yet fully exposed over.
He added: “The Dante was the last key trial to the Derby picture. I’ve always felt going into the Dante if you had a horse go and win by two or three lengths he would have been a Derby favourite.
“If you run well or just win in it you justify being in the Derby and being in the first half dozen in the betting and that is what it has proven.
“It was, as always, a competitive race but there wasn’t a winner of that stature therefore it has left the Derby very open.
“I do genuinely feel he has still got that potential to find more improvement over the mile and a half and he is going in there as one of the least exposed horses at the top of the market.”
One thing Appleby has opted against is to give Military Order the chance to familiarise himself with the track during tomorrow’s Derby Festival Gallops Morning, however he is feels he will handle it fine without having a pre-race sighter of it.
He added: “It is not so much that the gallops morning at Epsom was too close as we didn’t do it with Adayar.
“We have done it with a couple of horses in the past that we felt would be suited to having a crack around that turning track.
“He has proven himself around Lingfield so there was no need we felt to go to Epsom for the gallop morning.
“The thing you are looking for in a Derby horse is a horse that travels as with the undulations of the track you are far better doing that on the bridle than behind the bridle.
“He has shown us to date that he travels very well and on all evidence he stays well. Has he got the class, that is something we will only know on the day.”
Relying on just one runner in the Derby requires a good trust of judgement but Appleby has stressed that having just a sole candidate for the race that has the right profile is better than just taking aim at it with horses that have potential question marks.
He added: “You can never have enough horses in the Derby as Aidan (O’Brien) has proved down the years.
“We have been lucky enough to have a couple of runners in the Derby when Masar won and we had three runners in the race when Adayar won.
“It is one of those unique races that you have to go there with the right horse. If you haven’t got the right horse it is pointless really turning up.
“It is a fantastic race but one you have to be good enough to turn up in as if you aren’t you can become lost in it all very quickly.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org