Charlie Appleby believes Military Order is a ‘worthy favourite’ for next month’s Betfred Derby after insisting that he is ‘marginally in front’ of his brother, and 2021 winner of the Epsom Downs showpiece, Adayar, at this stage of his career.

The Godolphin handler will rely on the Frankel colt to give him a third victory in the world’s most famous Flat race in the last five years after removing his remaining entries on Friday at the latest scratchings stage for the Group One prize, which takes place on Saturday 3rd June. Since finishing fourth at Newmarket on his debut in October Military Order, who is the current 7/2 favourite for the mile and a half contest with the sponsors, has not looked back after winning each of his three subsequent starts. After breaking his maiden tag at Newmarket at the second attempt Military Order made a big impression on his annual return in a conditions event at Newbury before strengthening his Classic credentials earlier this month in the Listed Lingfield Derby Trial. And having saddled his full-brother to victory in the Derby two years ago Appleby, who was also responsible for 2018 winner Masar, is confident his younger sibling ticks ‘plenty of boxes’ ahead of his own bid for glory at the top level on his Group race debut.

Appleby said: “I’ve only left Military Order in the race on the back of his win in the Lingfield Derby Trial which I was very pleased with. “He has come out of that race well and it is all systems go hopefully into a Derby now. His preparations have been faultless to date and he ticks a lot of boxes as they say. “At the end of the day you have to say his profile is most similar to Adayar given they are brothers. “Although Adayar wasn’t a black type winner going into the Derby, he had been placed in the Classic Trial at Sandown Park and the Lingfield Derby Trial. “It was a completely different ball game with Masar, who was a Group winner at two and three even before he went into the Derby so I couldn’t put them in the same sort of profile. “As respects to Military Order and his brother I would say he is marginally in front of him and he is a worthy favourite on what we have seen to date.” Although Military Order was denied the chance to test his capabilities on the undulating turf track at Lingfield after the race was switched to the all-weather Appleby believes there were plenty of positives to be taken away from the performance. He said: “Everyone is allowed an opinion at the end of the day and some people will say it was only an all-weather win at Lingfield. “What I loved about it, and the most important part that I took out of the race, was when William (Buick) made that manoeuvre for a mile and a half horse, and a horse of his stature, he did it very effortlessly. “A lot of horses can get tangled around Lingfield whether it be on the turf or the all-weather coming down that hill into that turn. They can sometimes need time to find their legs and he did it very quickly and smoothly.”