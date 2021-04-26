Naas Monday review: Contarelli Chapel shines on debut

Chapel makes striking start

Contarelli Chapel looked an exciting prospect when making a winning debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Naas.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Caravaggio showed a very impressive turn of foot in the final furlong to stamp her authority on the six-furlong contest – and the Ballydoyle trainer was quick to identify her as a Royal Ascot type.

When Ryan Moore asked her to quicken, greenness caused her to drift towards the rail but she was soon back on an even keel.

The 6-4 favourite powered away to win by five and a half lengths from Juncture, who made pleasing late progress to claim second place. Freedom Of Speech was a neck away in third.

O’Brien said: “She was never let off the bridle at home and we knew that she would be very green when he did drop her, but she was very impressive. I would imagine she is an Albany-type filly. She might come back here (on May 16) before that.”