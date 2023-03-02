The five-year-old has looked back on song since returning from a gelding operation, going down by a neck to Annaf in the Listed BetUK Kachy Stakes in early February before defying a rating of 106 to win a competitive handicap at Newcastle 10 days later.

Diligent Harry captured the All-Weather Three-Year-Old Championships on Finals Day in 2021 and made the frame in two G3 contests subsequently, including a neck defeat in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.

The Chantilly race is the final Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 All-Weather Sprint Championships on Finals Day.

Trainer Clive Cox said: “Diligent Harry has come back from his winning run at Newcastle very well and, just with time frames in mind, it made sense to come here for his third qualifying run before hopefully heading on to Newcastle.

“He has always been a good horse. We have campaigned him highly since his win on All-Weather Finals Day as a three-year-old and always felt he justified that sort of approach.

“I am pleased that the gelding and a break has given him the chance to show that and, now that he is back to winning ways, I am looking forward to the spring and summer ahead.”