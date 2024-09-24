Chancellor plans up in the air following slight setback

So impressive in winning twice at Doncaster from his first three starts, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned youngster returned to Town Moor to contest the Champagne Stakes, but had to be withdrawn after nudging open the gate in the starting stalls with his head and suffering a cut to his mouth.

This weekend’s Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket was quickly identified as a potential alternative for the son of Kingman and Breeders’ Cup heroine Queen’s Trust, but he was not confirmed for the Group Two contest on Monday and connections are unsure of the next move.

“Basically, they put him through the stalls prior to the stalls test and he kicked out and managed to cut his leg,” said Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson.

“It’s nothing serious, but he had to have some treatment and I’m not sure what the plan will be at the moment.

“Obviously, we’re just having to regroup and it’s very frustrating after everything else, but he’s managed to cut his leg and has had to have some stitches, so we’ll give that a bit of time.”

Chancellor holds a Group One entry back at Doncaster in the Futurity Trophy on October 26, but may yet be roughed off until next season.

Richardson added: “We might just have to leave it for this year, but I’ll know a little bit more in 10 days or so.

“He’ll be fine, but it’s just really frustrating, as it came at a very bad time.”