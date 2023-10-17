Champions Day set to decide destination of trainers' title

John Ingles looks at the races at Ascot which could prove decisive in a closely fought trainers' championship between John & Thady Gosden and Aidan O'Brien.

Crunch day on Saturday Check out the final fields for Champions Day here While the official jockeys’ championship runs until British Champions Day at Ascot, the trainers’ title is decided over the calendar year but, rather than having to wait until Lingfield’s meeting on New Year’s Eve to be resolved, that too could well be effectively wrapped up by the end of Saturday afternoon. Charlie Appleby, champion for the last two years, is only tenth in the current trainers’ standings and won’t be represented at all on Champions Day. Instead, this year’s championship is set to go to one of the stables which claimed six consecutive titles between them before Appleby ended that duopoly in the last couple of seasons. John Gosden has been champion five times since 2012, his latest title coming in 2020 (before son Thady became joint licence-holder at Clarehaven) which was his third in a row. Aidan O’Brien has been champion in Britain on six occasions, his first four titles coming in the first decade of this century before Champions Day was established at Ascot. He’ll be bidding to regain the title for the first time since 2017 when he was successful for the second year running. The state of play going into Champions Day is that the Gosdens have a lead of around £300,000 over O’Brien, but with some of the season’s biggest prizes on offer on Saturday, the title could yet go either way. Both yards have amassed well over £6m in Britain this year, putting them comfortably clear of nearest pursuers Andrew Balding, William Haggas and Ralph Beckett. The Gosdens have racked up 103 winners in Britain this year compared to 21 for O’Brien on his raids across the Irish Sea, but a comparison of the number of horses in each yard to have earned £100,000 or more in Britain – 15 from Clarehaven and 13 from Ballydoyle – is a much better reflection of how more evenly matched the two yards are in terms of firepower. O’Brien’s title challenge is founded, as usual, on plundering Group 1 contests, with Ylang Ylang and City of Troy becoming his fifth and sixth individual Group 1 winners in Britain this year at Newmarket last week.

City Of Troy added to the O'Brien prizemoney haul last weekend

How are the squads shaping up? It might not be the most valuable contest on the card but the result of the very first race at Ascot on Saturday, the Long Distance Cup, could leave the trainers’ championship looking even more finely balanced, if only briefly. The Gosdens’ lead could be all but wiped out in one hit if last season’s outstanding stayer Kyprios comes on for his belated return to action in last month’s Irish St Leger. The bookmakers make Kyprios the shortest-priced favourite on the card – despite the presence of Trueshan who’s going for his fourth win in the race - but even if Kyprios is successful, if either recent Doncaster Cup runner-up Sweet William or last year’s Ebor winner Trawlerman finishes second for the Gosdens, that will keep the Newmarket yard in pole position. The Champions Sprint won't have any bearing on the trainers’ championship with no entries from either stable. But things will get more interesting in the Fillies And Mares Stakes in which the title rivals have the two fillies at the head of the market. Free Wind is a leading contender for the Gosdens judged on her narrow defeat to Ballydoyle’s Warm Heart in the Yorkshire Oaks but needs to bounce back from finishing in rear in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe last time, while any further rain would be a concern given how she performed in the mud at Goodwood. But Free Wind, the mount of Frankie Dettori, is backed up by stablemates Running Lion (Oisin Murphy booked), who coped well with soft ground when winning the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket in the spring, and the more confirmed stayer Sweet Memories (Hollie Doyle), another with winning form on soft going. O’Brien could also have more than one representative in the Fillies And Mares line-up but much his strongest candidate is Jackie Oh who ran a career best when beaten a neck in the Prix de l’Opera earlier this month. Both her wins have come in the mud but the question mark for her will be the trip as she’s yet to tackle a mile and a half.