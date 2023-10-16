Champions Day entries: Courage Mon Ami ruled out of Ascot

The entries are in for QIPCO British Champions Day this Saturday and Courage Mon Ami is the standout absentee, having recently been described as doubtful for Ascot.
John and Thady Gosden's Gold Cup hero missed an engagement in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp after a small setback and clearly hasn't fully recovered in time after not featuring among the weekend entries.
Kyprios and Coltrane head the 10 possible runners in the opening British Champions Long Distance Cup, with the Gosdens represented by Sweet William and Trawlerman.
Kinross will bid for back-to-back wins in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes as his jockey Frankie Dettori bids farewell before taking up his role in America, while the Italian could hold leading claims in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes too courtesy of Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Free Wind.
She is likely to face stiff competition from the George Boughey-trained Via Sistina and Aidan O'Brien's Jackie Oh, last seen finishing second in the Prix de l'Opera.
Paddington is the main draw in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, although both he and Nashwa also hold entries in the QIPCO Champion Stakes.
Mostahdaf has stood his ground for the latter contest, while last year's winner Bay Bridge, Roger Varian's King Of Steel and the French challenger Horizon Dore all look likely to give the Juddmonte International hero plenty to think about.
Champions Day closes with the hugely competitive Balmoral Handicap in which the Lincoln winner Migration heads the weights.
Baradar, Docklands, Lattam and Awaal are other leading contenders in the frame at the five-day stage.
Broome (IRE) Coltrane (IRE) Giavellotto (IRE) Kyprios (IRE) Stratum (GB) Sweet William (IRE) Trawlerman (IRE) Trueshan (FR) Maxident (GB) Tower of London (IRE)
Art Power (IRE) Khaadem (IRE) Kinross (GB) Rohaan (IRE) Run To Freedom (GB) Saint Lawrence (IRE) Spycatcher (IRE) Aesop's Fables (IRE) Mill Stream (IRE) Shaquille (GB) Makarova (GB) Sandrine (GB) Sense of Duty (GB) Vadream (GB) Believing (IRE) Magical Sunset (IRE) Ocean Quest (IRE) Swingalong (IRE)
Above The Curve (USA) Free Wind (IRE) One For Bobby (IRE) Poptronic (GB) Stay Alert (GB) Term of Endearment (GB) Time Lock (GB) Trevaunance (IRE) Via Sistina (IRE) Bluestocking (GB) Boogie Woogie (IRE) Jackie Oh (IRE) Red Riding Hood (IRE) Rue Boissonade (FR) Running Lion (GB) Sea of Roses (GB) Sweet Memories (IRE) Unless (USA)
Angel Bleu (FR) Checkandchallenge (GB) Facteur Cheval (IRE) Triple Time (IRE) Big Rock (FR) Cairo (IRE) Chaldean (GB) Epictetus (IRE) Hi Royal (IRE) Inspiral (GB) Nashwa (GB) Paddington (GB) Rogue Millennium (IRE) Tahiyra (IRE)
Bay Bridge (GB) Dubai Honour (IRE) Mostahdaf (IRE) My Prospero (IRE) Point Lonsdale (IRE) Nashwa (GB) Via Sistina (IRE) Horizon Dore (FR) King of Steel (USA) Paddington (GB) Royal Rhyme (IRE)
Migration (IRE) Raadobarg (IRE) Sonny Liston (IRE) Baradar (IRE) Al Mubhir (GB) Awaal (IRE) Bopedro (FR) Blue For You (IRE) Docklands (GB) Helm Rock (GB) Coeur d'Or (IRE) Ropey Guest (GB) Bennetot (IRE) The Gatekeeper (IRE) Dual Identity (IRE) Dancing Magic (IRE) Lattam (IRE) Vetiver (GB) Eilean Dubh (IRE) Escobar (IRE) Rhoscolyn (GB) Maywake (GB) Graignes (FR) Racingbreaks Ryder (IRE) Dutch Decoy (GB) Millebosc (FR) Orbaan (GB) Raising Sand (GB) Daysofourlives (IRE) Urban Sprawl (GB) Spirit Genie (IRE) Hieronymus (GB)
