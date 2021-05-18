Champion Stakes the UK's richest race in 2021

With prize-money for this year’s Qipco British Champions Day totalling £4m, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes will be run for in excess of £1m and the three remaining Pattern races on the card will each offer a prize fund of £500,000.

In all, prize-money across the showpiece fixture will increase by 60 per cent on 2020 levels, which were impacted by the covid pandemic.

John Gosden has enjoyed Champions Day success with the likes of Stradivarius and Cracksman and said: “We are very grateful to Qipco and British Champions Series for putting up such a valuable raceday. It is so important for British racing that there is internationally competitive prize-money on offer for owners who are the bedrock of our sport.

“Champions Day has quickly become one of the most important racedays in the global racing calendar and with such generous prize-money, I am sure that it will continue to thrive.”

Richard Hannon, who won the QEII with King Of Change in 2019, said: “You always want to have runners on Qipco British Champions Day and it’ll be even more important this year with such fantastic prize money on offer.

“All credit to Qipco and the team for making it happen – it’s a real boost for everyone in the game.”