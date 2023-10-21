Champion Stakes report and replay: Glory for King Of Steel and Dettori

Regular rider Kevin Stott lost the ride after King Of Steel finished fourth in the Irish Champion Stakes, allowing Dettori another moment in the sun at a course that has become synonymous with his name.

It was a deserved success for Roger Varian's runner who belied his inexperience to finish second in the Epsom Derby in June before winning at Royal Ascot and finishing third in a stellar renewal of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

It wasn't to be, though, as King Of Steel gradually wore down the leader, running on powerfully to win by three quarters of a length. French challenger Horizon Dore was a further two lengths adrift in third.

Via Sistina, who had shared last place for much of the contest, had hit the front by the time King Of Steel found his stride and Oisin Murphy and George Boughey must have believed that they were about to pull off a famous success.

Held-up in last on the inside, the pair still held that position as the field straightened for home and had to swing wide in the straight to launch a challenge.

Sent off the 3/1 favourite for the showpiece on British Champions Day in the absence of Mostahdaf, King Of Steel and Dettori lifted the roof on the famous grandstand.

Speaking to Oli Bell amid deafening cheers on the way back to the winners' enclosure, Dettori said: "Absolutely insane, what a day! My last ride but in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, I have to pinch myself.

"I was struggling, I let him find his rhythm, what a superstar - well done to the team. I'm just shocked, incredible honestly. Thank you everyone, I love you, I'll miss you."

Continuing on Sky Sports Racing, he said: "Emotions are all over the place, I can't believe it. The crowd got this horse over the line, I was doing my best on top but the feeling that I got was incredible; thanks to all of you, you made me win this race and it's fantastic, I love you, a Hollywood script, I love you. I don't know how to feel at the moment, I don't know if it's real or......it was incredible.

"I struggled from the beginning, I couldn't really get him to travel, he was stumbling, and then he started to come good and I got behind Mickael (Barzalona) who I thought was the horse to beat, then I thought Oisin (Murphy) is going pretty good so I got on his tail and when they kicked, they left me a little bit but he just found a second wind, he dug deep and the crowed got behind me and we got him over the line. The last 50 yards yes (I thought I was going to get there) but not until then.

"What a feeling, I thought the first race the crowd was good but this was another level honestly, it was incredible. A fairytale ending for me, Ascot is my home and I’m pretty emotional to be honest, but happy.”

Big heart, big effort

Owner Kia Joorabchian was also struggling with his emotions, saying: "I'm sorry, I'm so emotional. Frankie the king of Ascot, King Of Steel, he deserved that. What a ride, what a ride. Why is he retiring? What a ride. What an emotional moment, my family is here.

"I'm so happy for Frankie, he deserved this more than anything in the world. To finish like that, I mean, he called me and said 'can I ride King Of Steel' and 'I said what can I say to that, of course you can'.

"It's wonderful, what an incredible atmosphere and this is all for Frankie and he deserves it. What a career he has had and what an incredible performance. This guy deserves it too, he's come second in the Derby and we've put him in some really tough tests and he's come through and I'm so happy for the both of them. What an amazing training performance by Roger Varian and Alex Elliott who first bought the horse...."

Varian said: “He’s a good horse, isn’t he? And a tough horse. He’s run great all year. He’s done well to come from the back. Very tough. Good performance. Good ride, good effort by all the team. I haven’t really had a debrief - I’ve had a few hugs, but we’d need to watch it again.

“He’s a very agile horse - I don’t think his size has stopped him; I think the ground is hard for all of them. Big engine, big set of lungs - he’s got to the line, hasn’t he? Big heart, big effort.”

Boughey was magnanimous in defeat, saying of Via Sistina: “She has run a blinder.

"Obviously beaten by a superstar horse and a superstar jockey!

"I’m delighted for Kia, he’s a big supporter of the yard. We had a bit of dinner last night and we were talking about getting the one-two and I hoped it might be the other way!

"But she’s a star, she’s the best horse I’ve trained. She’s in the mares’ sale, so I imagine she will go there and I would love someone to buy her and send her back, because she could win a big one. She’s obviously very, very high class.”