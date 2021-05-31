Reynier sets sights on Champion Stakes date for Skalleti

Skalleti was runner-up to Addeybb last autumn in what was the six-year-old’s first attempt at a Group One and the Kendargent gelding made it second time lucky with a last-gasp success in the Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Skalleti brought heartache to the British-trained pair of Tilsit and My Oberon despite the distance of the race being inadequate, conditions unsuitable and the inconvenience of losing a racing plate during the race.

“We knew the trip was going to be a bit short and the ground a bit too firm for him,” said Reynier.

“He was the only horse who came from behind because most of the winners made all. He has done something special because he lost a shoe as well entering the final straight.

“He’s just a very genuine horse and a champion for us. He still remains unbeaten in Longchamp and remains unbeaten as a six-year-old this year, so it’s very exciting.

“We are going to give him a break now – he deserves it. Maybe we’ll be back in Deauville in August for the Prix Gontaut-Biron he won last year beating Sottsass, or maybe we’ll go another route. We will see how he comes back from this race. We will take it easy with him.”