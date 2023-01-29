Uphill be damned. He knows it will be a mountainous task, possibly harder even than last year.

Yet Tom Marquand confesses he will relish the challenge. Oisin Murphy, who was deposed by William Buick as champion jockey last term – a title he held for three successive seasons before that – returns next month following a 14-month ban. Buick, who went so close the year before and arguably should have been top dog, has now gnawed that tasty bone and is salivating for another. But that combination of great physical strength and a highly developed will to win, which has become his hallmark, ensures genial young pup Marquand will again be in the argument. It can only be a matter of time. So why not this year? “Champion jockey has to be in the back of your mind,” said the 24-year-old, who has partnered over 100 winners in each of his last five years, including a whopping 176 turf and all-weather tally in 2021. Last year the accent was more on quality. He rode three Group One winners and finished third in the title race, level with his wife Hollie Doyle on 91 wins having ridden more horses, and enjoyed a total of 127 victories overall.



For clarity, the Flat Jockeys’ Championship has operated on a reduced timescale since 2015 – and spans just 24 weeks from the start of the Guineas Meeting at Newmarket to British Champions Day at Ascot. Changing the narrative from a 32-week window at the start of the turf season, on Lincoln Handicap Day, to the end on November Handicap Day, has confused die-hard traditional ‘turfistes’. The change was made to make it potentially enticing to top jockeys, some of whom are simply not interested in chasing low-grade winners at far-flung places at the start and end of the season. Marquand is different. Refreshingly bereft of aloofness, he is more than happy to face an icy midwinter blast and ride 0-60-rated performers at all-weather tracks if it means he quenches his thirst for winners. If comparisons can be such a thing, then he is Flat racing’s equivalent of Richard Johnson. Rarely in this demanding sport have there been two more likeable, humble, honest and thoroughly wonderful exponents of the art of jockeyship. Johnson, of course, was a supremely talented jump jockey, the finest of horseman cursed to have been the contemporary of the most relentless and gifted practitioner in the sport’s history. Marquand hopes he will not have the misfortune to be condemned to the Buick or Murphy era, as Johnson was with AP McCoy. “Once you are riding that amount of winners per year or per season, champion jockey is something that you are always going to want to try to go down with when you are done,” added Marquand. “So definitely champion jockey is something I’d like to do. It will be hard, but Will, to be honest, was insane last year. “It was incredible what he did. He literally gapped us straight away. “Before that, in the previous two years, I was in the hunt until mid-August and then they stretched away. I was always within 10 or 15 winners, but last year it was game over early.” The odds are against it, this season at least. Sky Bet offer 14/1 for Marquand, who was champion apprentice in 2015, to take the title.