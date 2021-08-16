Champagne Stakes report and reaction: Bayside Boy beats Reach For The Moon

Bayside Boy beat the Queen's odds-on market leader Reach For The Moon in the Group Two Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

All the pre-race hype surrounded the John and Thady Gosden-trained Reach For The Moon, so impressive in Her Majesty's silks at Newbury and Sandown on his previous starts, but the Frankie Dettori ridden jolly had to settle for a close second as Roger Varian's Bayside Boy swooped late in the piece. Dettori made the running and looked happy enough at halfway but as Twilight Jet loomed up to challenge on the far side, Reach For The Moon was asked for maximum effort. He responded well to see off that rival, but the unexposed Bayside Boy was delivered latest of all by David Egan and ultimately scored a shade cosily by a head at odds of 5/1.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Winning rider Egan said on Sky Sports Racing: "I thought when I hit the front at Newbury (last time when finishing second) he was inexperienced and had a look at the stands. “I planned to follow Frankie and not go too soon. Mr Varian has been so good to me throughout my career and he’s an exciting horse going forward. "He's a nice, progressive horse and we came into today knowing we were going to take a lead in a trappy race. I nursed him into it and he hit the line hard. Hopefully he'll go on and be a good three-year-old. "We got a little bump from the stalls but it was a case of switching him off. He's so straightforward and the slow ground today isn't vital but it took the turn of foot away from some of the other. "On quicker ground you might have to ride a little bit of a handier race. But credit to the horse, he's done a tremendous job and there's more to come." Paddy Power reacted by making the winner 14/1 from 33/1 for the 2000 Guineas next May, with Sky Bet introducing him at 20/1.

Varian said: “He looked good when he won his novice at Newbury and probably showed his lack of experience when he was worried out of it back at Newbury in a Listed. “I’m pleased with that today, he showed he’d learned from Newbury and really stuck his head out – he was tough when he needed to be. “David said he handled the ground and should go on most grounds. Until we need the ground as an excuse we won’t use it! “He’s quite a neat horse, he’s not a giant. He looks a miler and saw the trip out well today. He’ll be a miler next year. “I’m delighted for connections, he showed that same turn of foot he did first time out. “We’d like to run him again but it depends on how he comes out of this, he is in all the big races, though, and you’d have to be thinking of something like the Dewhurst.”

"I'm quite excited about him" | Irish Champions Weekend: Sunday Preview

John Gosden, who trains Reach For The Moon in partnership with his son Thady, felt the conditions had gone against his charge. He said: “The jockey said he wasn’t in love with the ground, he wasn’t travelling on it like he normally does. “It’s gone a bit dead, it’s drying out after last night’s rain and trying to make all into a headwind was just a bit much. “Better ground, better horse is all I can say. “Frankie knew he was in trouble from a long way out because of the ground. “He could run again, there are some nice races left at Newmarket and we’ll see what the ground is like.”