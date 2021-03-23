Cheltenham reaction: Nicky Henderson reflects on mixed week

Nicky Henderson's charge was in trouble after only two fences and was soon pulled up by Nico De Boinville while stablemate Santini, in a change of headgear, joined him out of the race after fence 12.

The Seven Barrows handler told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "With Champ we a most certainly know where the problem is, it’s in his back. He’ll be returning to Ireland ASAP for a bone scan. He has had back surgery before in the past and it almost certainly wants re-examining. That’s all being put in place.

“Matt Chapman has been screaming at me to put a visor or blinkers on Santini. I didn’t do it because of that but we discussed it, we always have, and we felt he wanted something more severe than cheekpieces. He schooled very well in the visor but in the race itself just didn’t face it. Some horses don’t, you can’t tell at home but he didn’t like them and we thought they’d made a big difference.

“We thought we had two good chances going into the Gold Cup but after five fences we didn’t have a horse still in the race. It was pretty galling and it rather wrecked the week which had otherwise gone pretty well.