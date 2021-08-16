Nicky Henderson's Champ saw off Thyme Hill in a thrilling battle for the Grade One Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.
Well backed into 4/1 in the absence of stablemate Buzz who met with a setback on Friday, Champ travelled ominously well throughout as if he was a class above his rivals.
As they went down to the second last it looked like he might be swamped by Thyme Hill on one side and Thomas Darby on the other, but two good leaps at the final two flights helped ensure a memorable success.
Thyme Hill had to settle for second in this race for the second year running, while Thomas Darby was denied third by dual winner of the contest Paisely Park, who stayed on well for a place.
It was the first time Jonjo O'Neill Jr had ridden Champ and the horse delivered the young jockey his first ever Grade One prize.
Betfair Sportsbook went 5/1 from 10s about Champ for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, with the sponsors going 9/2.
Sky Bet were impressed and went 4/1 for the Festival race, with spokesman Michael Shinners saying: "That was a very taking performance from the talented Champ. He travelled strongly through the race and with previous Festival form he looks a huge player in the staying division."
"It was meant to be about poor Buzz and whether he stayed three miles and then up pops our old friend here," Henderson afterwards.
"I wouldn't say this was just meant to be a confidence booster, he'd been in very good form, but it seemed the logical thing to do to come back and give him a run over hurdles.
"I literally didn't have a chase to run in him. He has to go left-handed over fences, it doesn't matter, as you can see, over hurdles.
"When I ran him over two miles at Newbury he was tanking the whole way through that and first time out he's got the fight of a lion to go and win the race.
"He's a horse everybody loves and he's a real favourite.
"There's no point into rushing into one [a decision on Cheltenham target] now. He could go back over fences, we have the option of going both ways, all balls and options are open."
A jubilant O’Neill said: “It’s my first Grade One, I’ll remember this!
“As a young boy it’s what you want to do, ride a Grade One winner at Ascot. To do it for Nicky, JP and on a horse like Champ – it doesn’t get much better. The adrenaline is through the roof.
“Nicky said not to disappoint him, I was in front too but he’s won an RSA and has plenty of stamina. When Tom (O’Brien, on Thyme Hill) came to me he went again.
“He’s a great horse. He only really had one run last year and Nicky has done a tremendous job with him.
“I’ve had three bad injuries this year and it’s been slow to get going, but it only takes one horse to get you back. I’m very thankful to Nicky and JP for putting me on him.”
