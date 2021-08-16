Nicky Henderson's Champ saw off Thyme Hill in a thrilling battle for the Grade One Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.

Well backed into 4/1 in the absence of stablemate Buzz who met with a setback on Friday, Champ travelled ominously well throughout as if he was a class above his rivals. As they went down to the second last it looked like he might be swamped by Thyme Hill on one side and Thomas Darby on the other, but two good leaps at the final two flights helped ensure a memorable success. Thyme Hill had to settle for second in this race for the second year running, while Thomas Darby was denied third by dual winner of the contest Paisely Park, who stayed on well for a place. It was the first time Jonjo O'Neill Jr had ridden Champ and the horse delivered the young jockey his first ever Grade One prize. Betfair Sportsbook went 5/1 from 10s about Champ for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, with the sponsors going 9/2. Sky Bet were impressed and went 4/1 for the Festival race, with spokesman Michael Shinners saying: "That was a very taking performance from the talented Champ. He travelled strongly through the race and with previous Festival form he looks a huge player in the staying division."

