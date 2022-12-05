Bailey will now prepare the Shantou gelding for a hike in class with the Newbury Grade One on December 31 a likely landing spot.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Chianti Classico took his tally to two over hurdles when romping to an eight-and-a-half-length success over the previously unbeaten Park Hill Dancer at Market Rasen.

That form received a boost when Paul Nicholls’ horse landed the Grade Two Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown on Friday.

The Kim Bailey-trained five-year-old, who won one of his three bumpers last term after landing a three-mile Irish point-to-point, lowered the colours of Henri The Second on his hurdling bow at Chepstow.



He said: “He has come out of the race absolutely fine and obviously we now have to look at a step up, possibly at Newbury or Warwick (Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle, January 14). We will take on the big boys next. The Challow Hurdle is a possibility.

“The form stacks up, fingers crossed. We probably got a little lucky to beat Henri The Second, but they have got to jump and he did that.

“So, we wanted to get some more practice in and we did that, and hopefully he will progress from there.”

Meanwhile the Andoversford handler was delighted with First Flow, who finished third to Pic D’Orhy in the Grade Two Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday.

Having briefly gone second approaching two out, he weakened to finish seven and a half lengths behind the impressive winner.

First Flow, who won the two-and-a-half-mile contest last term, was having his first run for 316 days and the ground was not ideal.

Bailey explained: “It was a fantastic run from him, really, because the ground was too quick, but where does he go?

“He is rising 11 years old and wants a trip now. It will be Ascot in January for him – the Ascot Chase. He would qualify for veterans’ races, but he is rated too high to get in them.”