Willie Mullins reports Chacun Pour Soi to be “very sore behind” following his disappointing effort in Saturday’s Tingle Creek Chase.

Having bounced back from defeat at the Cheltenham Festival with a brilliant display at Punchestown in the spring, the nine-year-old was a red-hot favourite to make a successful reappearance at Sandown. But while he cut out much of the running, Chacun Pour Soi was a spent force before the home turn and trailed home last of the five runners. “Chacun Pour Soi was very disappointing,” Mullins said at Punchestown on Sunday.

Bryony Frost celebrates with the Betfair Tingle Creek trophy