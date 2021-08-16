Nube Negra, Chacun Pour Soi and Greaneteen – second, third and fourth in last year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase – all meet again in a high-class renewal of the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown.

Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra only found Put The Kettle On half a length too good in March and while he was below par at the Punchestown Festival, he returned to action with a classy victory over Politologue in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham. Chacun Pour Soi had Nube Negra – and stablemate Allaho – a long way behind him when hugely impressive at Punchestown, but his Cheltenham defeat, a first run outside of Ireland since joining Willie Mullins, does leave him with a small question to answer.

Paul Nicholls, who has won the race more than any other trainer and is looking for a 12th victory in the Grade One, ran Greaneteen in the Haldon Gold Cup first time out this season and while he faced a huge task at the weights that day, he is expected to strip much fitter on this occasion. Nicholls also runs Hitman, second in the Haldon Gold Cup first time out, his first run since a wind operation. He finished second to Allmankind in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase on this card 12 months ago.

The small but select field of five is completed by Henry de Bromhead’s Captain Guinness, the mount of Rachael Blackmore. The due have already backed up their success in the major races in the UK last season by teaming up to win the Betfair Chase with A Plus Tard and go in search of another Grade One with last year’s Arkle third. Allaho, Cheddleton and Defi Du Seuil were the three not declared at the 48-hour stage. Chacun Pour Soi has been installed as the 11/10 favourite by the sponsors followed by Nube Negra at 5/2 and Greaneteen at 4/1. Skelton will be aiming to follow up last year’s victory of Allmankind in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase with Third Time Lucki, impressive in his two runs over fences to date. Alan King’s Edwardstone, Donald McCain’s Minella Drama and Nicholls’ Il Ridoto are among a field of seven for the other Grade One on the card.