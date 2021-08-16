Both, however, are on something of a retrieval mission. Chacun Pour Soi, winner of the race last year, was a red-hot favourite for the Tingle Creek Chase but blotted his copybook with an uncharacteristic display of poor jumping.

Trainer Willie Mullins feels he may have had something of an excuse, though.

“He seems fine, the only thing we could find after Sandown was that he took the chestnut off his hock, which I call their fifth toe,” he said.

“It’s a bit like a runner taking a toenail off in a race, I’d say. We don’t know when it happened but obviously it happened before the fourth, I’d say.

“He didn’t jump going down the back, where I thought he’d take a length out of everything at every fence.”

Envoi Allen could finish only sixth in the John Durkan and drops down to two miles for the first time since winning the Royal Bond as a novice hurdler.

Battleoverdoyen and Sizing Pottsie complete the four-runner field. Mullins decided not to declare Energumene.

In the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle, Largy Debut, who comfortably accounted for Kilcruit at Cork, takes on the Elliott pair of Mighty Potter and Three Stripe Life.

The field is completed by three Mullins-trained runners, Arctic Warrior, Farout and Grangee.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.



