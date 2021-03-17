Willie Mullins Column: Cheltenham Wednesday guide

Willie Mullins got off to a dream start as Appreciate won the Sky Bet Supreme - and his Wednesday team includes Chacun Pour Soi and Monkfish.

1.20 Gaillard Du Mesnil

He has been a great acquisition for Joe and Marie Donnelly and he’s doing everything right. Paul Townend really likes the horse and we give him a great chance in the Ballymore. The opposition including Bob Oliger is strong and it will be a tough race but our fellow is in good order. 1.55 Monkfish

He’s in great shape and we’re very, very pleased with him. He has a great natural style of jumping and racing and we’re looking forward to getting him out in the Brown Advisory. 2.30 Blue Sari

Mark Walsh rides him for JP McManus. He had a very good run against Envoi Allen here but we haven’t quite got him back to that form since. I’m hoping when he sees Cheltenham again and that uphill finish it might spark him into life. He has a nice racing weight and could go well at an each-way price if the track brings out improvement. The step up in trip and a first time tongue tie could both help.

2.30 Dysart Diamond

All the rain won’t help her. She really appreciated the drying ground when winning at Leopardstown but going out in trip will be a benefit. Danny has the ride and needs a good word with David Mullins about how to get the best out of her. I just fear the ground might have put pay to her chances. 2.30 Koshari

Paul has picked him from our four runners. The ground will be drying out on the Wednesday and he’ll need that but is a high class horse on his day. He wants nice ground and I’d just be worried it’s going to be too wet. 2.30 Sayo

Bryan Cooper takes over on him. It’s hard to get him on the right day but he’ll handle the ground and I hope Bryan can find the right switches to press. He goes there in good form but has his own way of thinking about racing. Hopefully this is one of his good days.

3.05 Chacun Pour Soi

It’s unfortunate for Nicky Henderson that Altior is out of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Chacun comes here in good form and hopefully we’ll get no last-minute hiccups like last year and he gets the chance to show how good he is around Cheltenham. He’s in terrific form so we’ll keep our fingers crossed. I’m not worried about the hill for him, it’s fairly stiff at Leopardstown from the second last home. 3.05 Cilaos Emery

He’s not just a social runner for Luke McMahon. He hosed up in his first run back at Naas and had a great run when fourth in the Champion Hurdle here last year. He’s not the greatest traveller in the world but seems to have settled well enough in the stable yard this year. There won’t be any crowds and the usual razzmatazz of the Festival to worry him this time around and he could run one of his best races ever here without that to upset him. 4.50 Cool Jet

Improved a lot to win down in Thurles. Whether he’s improved enough to finish in the top two here I don’t know but he goes there with a chance. 4.50 Kilcruit

He’s the choice of Paul having been so impressive in winning at Leopardtown and Navan. I can’t say any more than that. He’s a lovely big, light-framed horse who seems to glide over the ground effortlessly. He’ll be the one they all have an eye on through the race. 4.50 Ramillies

Bryan Cooper rides him. I still think he’s a really good horse and hasn’t shown us his best yet. I think he’s improved since Leopardstown and is going to run a big race. 4.50 Sir Gerhard