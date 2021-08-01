Cesarewitch repeat bid on radar for Withhold after promising effort at Goodwood

The eight-year-old showed he was no back number in his length-and-three-quarter defeat by Calling The Wind in the long-distance handicap on Friday.

Under Oisin Murphy, the Tony Bloom-owned gelding delighted trainer Roger Charlton – who feels he has shown in three successive outings that he is starting to peak, with the second leg of the autumn double an obvious target down the line.

Charlton said: “He ran a super race, arguably one of his best ever giving 11lb to the horse that beat him.

“He battled as well, something that has been a question mark in the past.”

The Beckhampton handler is, however, aware that Withhold is a lot higher in the weights than when scoring at 5-1 under Silvestre de Sousa four years ago at Newmarket.

He added: “He only just got into the race the year he won it, and has not been easy to place.

“But he’s pleased me the last three times he’s raced – and even though we don’t get much respite from the handicapper, we might as well aim him at it again.”