David Ord has three horses on his shortlist for Saturday's Together For Racing International Cesarewitch Handicap.

Since the year 2000 the trainers roll of honour for the Cesarewitch includes Martin Pipe, Nicky Henderson, Philip Hobbs and Alan King. Willie Mullins has won it for the last three years. This isn't a race for the young up-and-coming stayer. You want a battle-hardened gunslinger on your side and here are three who I think will go well at the weekend.

THE BUZZ HORSE Nicky Henderson has won the Cesarewitch twice and could well be celebrating a noteworthy hat-trick on Saturday. In BUZZ he has a fascinating contender for whom Oisin Murphy was booked some time ago. The seven-year-old was a notable improver over timber last season, chasing home Abacadabras in the Aintree Hurdle. In doing so he took his Timeform rating from 128 at the start of the campaign to 156. He hasn’t raced on the level for the Seven Barrows team but was a four-time winner for Hughie Morrison and is now two pounds lower than for his last run, when third behind Dramatic Device at this course. That was a mile-and-a-half handicap under Murphy. Saturday’s test appeals as one that will suit the grey and if even a modicum of that jumping improvement is brought across to the Flat, he’s clearly going to be a huge player.

Buzz - improved over timber

CASE FOR DEFENCE We have two former winners waiting in the wings here. Great White Shark ran away with last year’s renewal under Jason Watson and the same team are reunited on Saturday from a ten pounds higher mark. It’s her first run on the Flat since and if in the same form the extra lead in the weight-cloth won’t preclude another bold show. But then there’s WITHHOLD, winner in 2017. He’s kept good company since that day but switched back to handicaps on his last two starts has got himself firmly back on track. Third at Newbury in July, he went to Goodwood for the two-and-a-half mile handicap won by Calling The Wind and ran a cracker. Making the running he rallied bravely once headed three furlongs out to go down by a length-and-three-quarters and is four pounds better off with his conqueror. He’s won from this mark of 107 before, we know this test suits him and James Doyle is already pencilled in to ride. Aaim To Prosper was a dual winner of this race in 2010 and 2012 and two horses have sound prospects of following in his footsteps on Saturday.